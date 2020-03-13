Watch: First Idaho case of coronavirus confirmed in Ada County, not from community spread

State health officials said the patient returned home from a conference in New York City, where she got the illness.

BOISE, Idaho — The first case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Idaho has been confirmed, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced on Friday afternoon.

The announcement about Idaho's first case comes as the novel virus has already spread in neighboring Washington and Oregon and hours after Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency.

Brandon Atkins with Central District Health Department said the patient is from Ada County, is a woman, and is over 50 years old. He said she had recently returned home from a conference in New York City and is currently recovering from the illness at home.

The woman did not need to be hospitalized for treatment.

Officials at the press conference revealed that the woman was at the conference at the end of February/start of March. Atkins said there was a small window that the woman was able to spread the illness and they are working to find people that could have been exposed to the coronavirus. He emphasized that this is not a case of community spread.

"This woman, like I said, had very mild, moderate symptoms," Atkins said, "and self-isolation, staying at home, and preventing any risk to any ongoing community spread is what her foremost thought was, which is really, really something we could applaud in this particular individual."

Atkins added that the woman contacted the CDHD within 15 minutes from learning that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We have epidemiologists who work in hand with the contact, for this particular illness," Atkins said. "They will be doing a very thorough investigation in dealing with those closest in contact with this individual initially. We will be working with facilities that may have potentially been within this individual's purview once they returned to the state of Idaho and we will go out from there. That's how any contact investigation works in an epidemiological response."

As of Thursday evening, there were 30 confirmed cases in Oregon and no deaths reported. In Washington, there have been 31 deaths among the 456 people who tested positive for the virus.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, over 100 people in Idaho have been tested for the virus, including three Oregon residents tested in Idaho.

"If we don't all do our part to control the spread of coronavirus, then our health system will be overrun in a short period of time," Gov. Little said during Friday morning's press conference. "If too many people get sick too soon, our health care facilities will not have the capacity to deal with it."

Health officials are urging calm and say parents of healthy children should not be concerned about the coronavirus. The greatest risk is for the older population and those with respiratory issues.

"This is not something that is a widespread risk to everyone that's in our population," Atkins said, "We knew at some point that this would happen and the preventative messages and measures that are in place are very sound and solid."

Idahoans are urged to practice good hygiene, avoid high-risk behaviors, and avoid panicking.

"Our goal is to preserve hospital capacity and keep our healthcare workers safe and healthy by slowing down the influx of patients into our healthcare facilities," Little said on Friday morning.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined with top health officials last week to outline what's being done to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

"While the risk remains low, actually for any individual, what each of us should be doing is washing our hands regularly," said Dr. Dave Jeppsen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. "If you're sick, please stay home. Avoid those that are sick, and cover your coughs and sneezes because the best thing that we can do is make sure all of us be as healthy as possible."

The majority of people who have coronavirus will get better without any long-term effects, according to an Oregon doctor. About 82% of cases tend to be mild. In these cases, symptoms diminish over five to seven days, although people are still capable of transmitting the disease. But there are many people with a higher risk of having a more severe disease if they are diagnosed with coronavirus, including those with heart disease, diabetes, asthma and other vascular disease problems.

Also, most children who get it have mild symptoms.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began late last year, there have been around 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in China. That means those cases account for just around .0056% of China's population.”

