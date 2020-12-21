Idaho governor sees life returning to normal by spring with vaccine

Little says life could be back to normal in about four months with coronavirus vaccinations now being administered.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says life could be back to normal in about four months with coronavirus vaccinations now being administered.

The Republican governor late last week said healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents should have their vaccinations by the end of January.

He says the next wave of vaccinations to essential workers such as firefighters and police could be done by June. But Little says it will be longer than that before everyone who wants a vaccination can get one.