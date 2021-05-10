Boise State Vaccination Clinic has dozens of open appointments this week

Anyone above the age of 16 can sign up to receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University has dozens of COVID-19 vaccination appointments available every day this week at the Boise State University Vaccination Clinic.

The Vaccination Clinic is located at 2100 W University Drive, Campus School Room 106A, Boise, ID 83706.

There is limited complimentary parking available in the parking lot located northeast of Campus School or in the Brady Street Garage. Additional parking is available, but you may have to pay.

To sign up for a vaccine appointment, click here.

If you have questions concerning signing up for the vaccination, how to make an appointment for the vaccine, questions concerning the registration process or other vaccine-related questions, contact covidvaccine@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-2969.

