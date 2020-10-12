Spokane Coeur d'Alene Living Magazine co-founder dies after COVID-19 battle

Emily Bozzi's husband, Vincent, remains hospitalized as he recovers from coronavirus, the magazine wrote in a Facebook post.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A co-founder and publisher of Spokane Coeur d'Alene Living Magazine has died after a battle with COVID-19.

The magazine shared news of Emily Bozzi's passing in a Facebook post. Publisher Vincent Bozzi, who is Emily's husband, also remains hospitalized as he recovers from coronavirus, according to the post.

"This news is incomprehensible to everyone close to the Bozzis: to their son Jordan, to their family, to friends, to our team and community members," the Facebook post reads in part. "We ask that you please respect the privacy of their family at this time. As we find our bearings, we will share ways to support Vince and Jordan. Please keep them in your prayers as they grieve Emily’s sudden, devastating loss, and as Vince recovers from the virus."

Emily Bozzi was a "pillar of Bozzi Media" and the Spokane community for more than 20 years, the Facebook post reads.

Charlie Brewer is the co-founder of a local non-profit, Beyond Pink, that helps educate and provide access to life-saving technology to detect breast cancer.

She said Bozzi was a force for good in the community whose work helped so many people and non-profits in the region. She said the news of Bozzi's death was shocking.

"I still sat there waiting for somebody to correct the wrong news for pretty much a whole day," Brewer said. "Because I just assumed it could not…it couldn’t happen to someone so healthy and vital and impactful and I think we all think that. I think that our whole community is sitting in a form of denial. Its sobering.”

Brewer also said the non-profit community and beyond are pulling for her husband to recover.

Our co-founder and co-publisher, Emily Bozzi, has been a pillar of Bozzi Media and of this community for more than 20 years. If you’ve attended any of our many events, you were gifted her gratitude with a smile and a handshake. And in the office, she taught us the definition of hard work and grit—she was the quintessential entrepreneur, a powerful woman who was determined to build a successful company and to provide a gorgeous glossy magazine that represented the best of our region. She was proud to create a space that honored the many stories from Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, as well as the many businesses who became her clients.

We honor Emily with heavy hearts as we share of her passing after a battle with Covid-19. Our hearts are also with our publisher, Vincent Bozzi, as he remains hospitalized, healing from the virus.

This news is incomprehensible to everyone close to the Bozzis: to their son Jordan, to their family, to friends, to our team and community members.

We ask that you please respect the privacy of their family at this time. As we find our bearings, we will share ways to support Vince and Jordan. Please keep them in your prayers as they grieve Emily’s sudden, devastating loss, and as Vince recovers from the virus.

Our team will continue holding the torch for our leaders, moving the company forward, and caring for our clients.

In gratitude for your grace,

The team at Bozzi Media

Kristi, Megan, Heather, Russ, Karen, Kellie & Stephanie