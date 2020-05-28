Retired Boise police officer volunteers to clean, sanitize homeless shelter during pandemic

Andy Johnson visits Interfaith Sanctuary once a week to do a deep cleaning.

BOISE, Idaho — Interfaith Sanctuary is getting some generous support to keep the homeless shelter squeaky clean during the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy Johnson retired from the Boise Police Department last fall after serving for two decades. He was on the bike patrol and got to know Interfaith Sanctuary well.

When the pandemic hit, he reached out to Jodie Peterson, the executive director at the shelter, to say he wanted to lend a hand.

"He knew the protocols and said 'look I have this company and would love to help,'" Peterson said.

Johnson now works at Cutting Edge Kitchens specializing in deep cleaning.

"We got the equipment and had the supplies so it seemed like the right thing to do," Johnson said. "I"m scrubbing the walls and floors and just trying to help keep it healthy and make it easier for them to keep it clean."

Johnson comes once a week to help.

"He knew this would probably be something that would help us control what was happening outside," Peterson said. "Currently our homeless population has zero cases of COVID-19 and I definitely give a nod to Andy for that, for sure."

Johnson says it's really no big deal - it's just the right thing to do.

"Everyone can use a helping hand sometimes and I had the helping hand so just thought I'd contribute," he said.

Johnson is very humble and tells KTVB the only reason he did this interview is that he hopes more help will come from the story.

He added that Interfaith Sanctuary could really use a new ventilation system.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus