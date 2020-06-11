Post Falls City Council will consider temporary mask mandate at Monday meeting

The potential mask ordinance as it is written in the agenda says it would remain in effect for 90 days unless terminated, modified or extended.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls City Council will consider a requirement for people to wear masks in public as coronavirus cases surge throughout North Idaho.

Masks are currently required in Coeur d'Alene, with some exceptions, after the city council voted in favor of a mandate. Kootenai County and the state of Idaho do not require masks for residents at this time.

The consideration of a temporary citywide mask mandate is on the council's agenda for a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Post Falls City Cable on channel 1300 and livestreamed on the city's Facebook page. Those who choose to attend in person must wear masks.

No public comment will be received during the meeting. Comments must be emailed to the mayor and council at MayorCouncil@postfallsidaho.org by 8 a.m. on Monday.

The potential mask ordinance as written in the agenda says it would remain in effect for 90 days unless terminated, modified or extended at an earlier date.

Post Falls residents would be urged to "voluntarily comply" with the proposed ordinance, and the city will make efforts to educate individuals and businesses to achieve compliance. People who violate the ordinance could be subject to an infraction and a fine of $100, according to the proposed ordinance.

The following people are exempt from wearing face coverings under the proposed ordinance

Children under the age of 10 years old

People who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering. A person may be issued a citation but they would not be charged with a violation if there is proof that a medical condition existed at the time a citation was issued.

People who are hearing impaired or who are communicating with a person who is hearing impaired.

People for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety. This includes on-duty first responders,

People who are obtaining a service involving the nose, face, or head during which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.

People who are eating or drinking at a restaurant or other establishment, so long as the person is able to maintain a distance of six feet away from others who are not in their household or party.

Outdoor public places where people can employ social distancing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Indoor recreational facilities, such as gyms and fitness facilities, where people can employ social distancing as recommended by the CDC.

Panhandle Health District reported 117 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in Idaho's five northern counties on Thursday, Nov. 5. There have been 6,152 cases in Idaho's five northern counties since the pandemic began and 340 people have been hospitalized.