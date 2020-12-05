Dissecting Phase 1 of Gov. Brown's reopening plan for Oregon

Here's what restrictions will be eased for counties that have been approved to move into the first phase of reopening.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown has approved 28 Oregon counties to begin the first phase of reopening on Friday, May 15.

The counties that were approved for Phase 1 met the following prerequisites:

Showed a decline in COVID-19 or had fewer than 5 hospitalizations.

Had sufficient COVID-19 testing and contact tracing capability.

Established plans for the isolation and quarantine of new cases.

Have the hospital capacity to handle any surge in COVID-19 cases.

Have enough personal protective equipment for health care workers.

But what does it mean for counties moving into Phase 1? According to the governor’s plan, restrictions will be eased for:

Restaurants and bars for sit-down service: Requirements include 6 feet of social distancing; a limit of groups to parties of 10 or fewer; food and drink consumption must end by 10 p.m.; and workers are required to wear masks. See more details on the requirements

Requirements include 6 feet of social distancing; a limit of groups to parties of 10 or fewer; food and drink consumption must end by 10 p.m.; and workers are required to wear masks. See more details on the requirements Barbers, salons and massage businesses: Requirements include social distancing; appointment-only; and a personal protective equipment and customer list. See more details on the requirements

Requirements include social distancing; appointment-only; and a personal protective equipment and customer list. See more details on the requirements Gyms and fitness centers: Requirements include a maximum gathering limit; social distancing; and sanitation. See more details on the requirements

Requirements include a maximum gathering limit; social distancing; and sanitation. See more details on the requirements In-person gatherings: Up to 25 people, no travel

Even as restrictions are eased, Gov. Brown said social distancing will need to continue.

Counties approved for Phase 1 must remain in that phase for a minimum of 21 days before they’re eligible to begin Phase 2. In addition, if any counties, once they’ve entered Phase 1, begin to show significant increases in COVID-19 cases or community spread, they may have to move from Phase 1 back to a stay-home order.

Independent from county Phase 1 reopenings, beginning May 15, restrictions will be eased for childcare facilities and some other retail businesses across the state.

Child care facilities will be allowed to expand operations and some summer schools, camps and youth programs will be able to resume. There will be limitations and specific requirements, including social distancing procedures.

Details and health and safety guidelines for day cares, summer schools, camps and youth programs will be finalized this week, according to the governor’s office.

Other standalone retail businesses across the state, such as furniture stores, art galleries, jewelry shops and boutiques, will be allowed to open beginning May 15, if they follow specific guidelines. See the guidelines here.

Some statewide restrictions were lifted earlier this month. On May 1, non-emergency medical procedures were again allowed, and on May 5, some state parks and day use areas were open.

Details about Phase 2 and Phase 3 haven’t been released yet.

The specifics of Phase 2 will be guided by data collected in Phase 1, and will include expanded gathering sizes, allowing some people to return to work, and allowing some visitation to care facilities.