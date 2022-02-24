Oregon health officials discuss new March 12 mask mandate repeal date

Oregon and Washington both announced the new date of March 12 to end indoor and school mask rules due to faster-than-expected declines in COVID hospitalizations.

SALEM, Ore. — The timeline to repeal Oregon's indoor mask mandate has accelerated again in response to faster-than-expected declines in COVID hospitalization rates. The state will now lift its mask rules at 11:59 p.m. March 11.

Governors Kate Brown of Oregon, Jay Inslee of Washington and Gavin Newsom of California jointly announced the repeal date for all three states Monday morning.

Oregon health officer and state epidemiologist Dr. Sidelinger and Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill discussed the updated timeline at a press conference Monday afternoon, and Inslee held a separate press conference to discuss how the policy changes will impact Washington.

California lifted its mask rule for vaccinated people in indoor public spaces earlier this month, but it has continued to require masks for unvaccinated people indoors and universal masking in schools. Oregon and Washington have both maintained universal masking in schools and indoors.

California's indoor mask requirement for unvaccinated people will end on March 1. Oregon and Washington will end their indoor mandates for everyone — and all three states will drop their school masking rules — at the end of the day on March 11.

Oregon state health officials previously said they wanted to wait to lift the mask mandate until the state's hospitalization rate drops to a pre-omicron level of about 400 patients.

The state originally announced a mask end date of March 31, based on when Oregon was projected to reach the 400-patient threshold. That date was later pushed forward to March 19 when hospitalization rates began declining faster than expected. Washington previously announced a repeal date of March 21.

In his latest forecast, Oregon Health and Science University Office of Advanced Analytics director Dr. Peter Graven said he expected Oregon to fall below 400 patients by March 12.

After March 11, masks will continue to be required in certain places such as health care settings, airports and on public transit, in accordance with federal requirements.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that it would ease its masking guidelines for counties where COVID hospitalizations rates are low, which accounts for more than 70% of the U.S. population, although it would continue to advise masks in high-risk areas.

Those guidelines are not binding, meaning they do not overrule state requirements or the federal requirements for health care and transportation settings.

The CDC's previous guidance called for universal masking in counties where the virus had a high rate of spread, which continues to include the vast majority of U.S. counties, but most states have already repealed their own mandates — Washington and Oregon are among the last to maintain them.

Oregon health officials have similarly pivoted from focusing on case rates to hospitalization rates during the omicron wave, arguing that those numbers give a better sense of how the pandemic is impacting the health care system due to omicron's high transmissibility but relatively lower rate of severe illness.

Oregon's daily new COVID case count jumped to unprecedented levels during the omicron wave, reaching more than 10,000 cases on five separate days in January. Before omicron, the state's highest single-day case count was 3,207 at the peak of the delta wave in August.