Oregon casino closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

The Wildhorse Resort and Casino outside Pendleton said in a statement that the closure comes out of "an abundance of caution," while employees conduct a deep clean.

PENDLETON, Ore. — Leaders of an Indian reservation in Oregon shut down its casino and several other facilities after an employee contracted the coronavirus.

A state health official says the virus is likely circulating and will likely appear in additional locations in the state.

The employee of the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is hospitalized in nearby Walla Walla, Washington, and is the third COVID-19 case to emerge in Oregon.

The previous two other known cases occurred in the Portland area and had household contacts with each other, but the casino is far east of the city.

The casino said in a statement on its website that the closure comes out of "an abundance of caution," while employees conduct a deep clean of the resort: