St. Luke's team raises spirits with parade in Mountain Home

Visits are limited at long-term care facilities, so caregivers found another way for them to connect with others.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — St. Luke's Health in Mountain Home bolstered some spirits with a drive-by parade for long-term care residents and their families.

There are limited visits in place to protect seniors, so caregivers found another way for them to connect and show them that they're not forgotten and still loved.

Families say the parade helped them feel connected again.

