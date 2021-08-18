Kootenai Health near capacity, more patients in critical care due to COVID-19 surge

Due to the surge they have canceled elective surgeries and no longer have the capacity to receive patient transfers from other regional hospitals.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai Health reports that they are nearing capacity with COVID-19 patients.

According to a press release from Kootenai Health, on July 28 they had 29 COVID-19 patients with 11 of those patients requiring critical care. Then, on Aug. 4 there were 43 with 19 of those requiring critical care. On Aug. 11, there were 73 total cases and 29that required critical care. Now on Aug. 18 there were 85 cases with 36 that are requiring critical care.

They said they are seeing the delta variant is leading to more severe illness in a younger population, many of which have few factors for hospitalization. Patients age 18-60 now represent approximately 50% of the hospitalizations for COVID-19, compared to 20% during the winter surge.

In the press release, they released a graph of COVID-19 hospitalizations from April 2020 to current projections into Sept. of 2021.

Hospital leaders and physicians are critically concerned they will not have the space, equipment and staffing to provide care for everyone in our community who needs hospital care. This includes COVID-19 patients and patients who require care for other concerns such as heart attacks and injuries from car accidents, according to Kootenai Health.

In Spokane County as of Aug. 18, there are currently 165 COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD). SRHD also reported 347 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and added that 10 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Spokane County to 53,099 and the total number of deaths to 707 since the pandemic began.