Idaho on track to reach 30,000 new COVID-19 cases per week by mid-October

BOISE, Idaho — According to modeling being shared by the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, Idaho could see 2,500 hospital admissions weekly and 30,000 new COVID-19 cases per week by mid-October, writes reporter Melissa Davlin of Idaho Reports.

That’s more than 4,000 new cases per day. The previous high, reached in December, was 2,298.

IDHW’s Division of Public Health is presenting that projection to elected officials and community leaders around the state. Those figures, obtained by Idaho Reports, are averaged from several different models via the COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub.

The modeling shows four scenarios: High vaccination rates with low transmissibility, low vaccination rates with low transmissibility, high vaccination rates with high transmissibility, and low vaccination rates with high transmissibility.

Right now, with just 47 percent of its eligible population fully vaccinated, Idaho is tracking with the fourth model.

“This is the projection we are sharing. It is not a “worst-case” scenario,” the Division of Public Health said in a statement to Idaho Reports. “The ensemble projection is an amalgamation of different projections. Some projections are much higher, some are much lower. The Ensemble Projection essentially ‘averages’ the projections.”

