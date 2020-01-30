China death toll from virus reaches 170

More countries have reported their first cases and stock markets around the world are tumbling as concerns deepen.

The death toll has risen to 170 in the new virus outbreak in China as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region begin returning home under close observation.

World health officials expressed “great concern” that the disease is starting to spread between people outside of China. The 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, the city of 11 million where the outbreak originated, are undergoing three days of testing and monitoring at a Southern California military base to make sure they do not show signs of the virus.

In South Korea, residents of two cities where quarantine facilities are being prepared protested government plans to isolate 700 South Koreans evacuees from China in their neighborhoods. France, New Zealand, Australia and others are also pulling out their citizens.

India's health ministry says it has detected its first case of the novel coronavirus in the southern state of Kerala. A student who had been studying at Wuhan University tested positive for the virus. Passengers who have traveled to China recently are being screened for symptoms in at least 20 Indian airports.

The Philippines has confirmed its first case -- a 38-year-old Chinese woman had traveled to the Philippines from Wuhan, China, via Hong Kong on Jan. 21.

Korean Air says it will cut or suspend some of its flights to mainland China starting on Sunday as demands decrease amid a growing coronavirus crisis.

South Korean police say protesters have thrown plastic water bottles and paper cups at the country's vice health minister to oppose plans to quarantine Wuhan evacuees in their neighborhood.