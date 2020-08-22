CDA Marathon goes on as scheduled with COVID-19 precautions

One COVID-19 precaution includes every five minutes, only eight runners can begin racing at a time.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Many big events in our area have either been postponed or canceled out right.

The Coeur d’Alene marathon is not one of them and many runners at the event Friday are grateful for that. However, there are a few changes.

All runners are starting their respective race at the blue arches and finishing at the green arches.

Another COVID-19 precaution in place is every five minutes, only eight runners can begin racing at a time. About 1,500 runners were expected Friday.

Dina Minchey ran the 10K Friday and started at the same time as seven other people. It's something she is happy to see that organizers made possible.

“To have the experience of going across the starting line, instead of virtually where you’re all by yourself. I’m thankful Negative Split came up with an idea to get us out here today,” Minchey said.

She adds the race organizers did a great job with abiding by COVID-19 restrictions.

“They’re doing excellent,” Minchey said. “They already gave us everything so that when we’re done, we just grab water and head on home.”

She recognizes this is much different than the thousands of runners we would see in the streets in past years. Minchey even ran on the original date of Bloomsday this year.

She said nothing compares to running with others and crossing through an actual finish line.

The race still does have a virtual element, allowing you to track family and friends participating in the race. Minchey appreciates the feature.

“When the finish you can send them a cheers!,” Minchey said.