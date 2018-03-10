BOISE — October is National Farm to School Month, an initiative for schools nationwide to include more local food on their menus.

To kick off the month, Boise schools celebrated with Harvest Day at Grace Jordan Elementary School.

The lunch menu included Idaho-based food such as local bread, cheese, sweet corn and grapes. It also included herbs and tomatoes grown by the Boise High community garden.

"Today here at Grace Jordan, the fourth-grade class shucked all of the corn they got to try. They said it was really tasty,” said registered dietitian Desiree Karst. “We also have Kevin the grape grower here from Dry Creek Farms. He is definitely a celebrity with the students and they said his grapes are tasty and sweet, and they're having a really great time with that."

"Well, it's way better than store bought, I think. That's my opinion," said student Emilee Sanderson.

"It's good... that's just awesome. It tastes better than the store bought corn and the grapes are really good,” said Devonte Maurtua and friend.

“Is that kinda cool knowing that it was grown so close?” asked KTVB.

"Yeah! Learn something new every day."

The Boise School District has been participating in Harvest Day for nine years to help teach kids the importance of supporting local growers.

© 2018 KTVB