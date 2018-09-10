BOISE — Boise's golden girl and one of the region's top developers are teaming up on a new joint venture.

Kristin Armstrong came back from injuries and the birth of her son to win her second and third Olympic gold medals.

Now, she is taking her experience and knowledge on fitness and injury rehabilitation of injuries to the community.

Monday on the News at 4, Kristin and Dr. Tommy Ahlquist announced the new joint venture called "Pivot K-A Lifestyle and Fitness."

Pivot will be a membership-based standalone 10,000 square foot health club at the new Ten Mile Crossing complex off Ten Mile Road and Interstate 84.

She is incorporating a program that she used to recover from injuries, something she said today is unique to sports fitness and recovery.

"We are really passionate about health care, and after Tommy just spent a year-and-a-half on the road in Idaho and with his background as an ER doctor, I think that we really see the need and we want to take a holistic approach and look at the whole body,” said Armstrong. “It wasn’t until late in my career that I realized that we can’t be so one-dimensional in everything we do."

This is the first of what Ahlquist said would be a series of facilities around the region with groundbreaking on the first one scheduled in Meridian for this Wednesday.

They expect to open the doors next spring.

