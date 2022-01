Some of the topics the district will cover include: updating the COVID-19 plan, the district's student enrollment, and full-day kindergarten.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District will have a board meeting on Monday at 6 p.m.

Some of the topics the school board will cover include:

Updating the school district's COVID-19 plan

Full-day kindergarten proposal in Idaho

Monthly enrollment

Policy revisions

Watch more Local News: