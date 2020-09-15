University of Idaho Boise to begin in-person classes Sept. 28

U of I Boise decided to reopen the campus for in-person classes after consulting with Central District Health.

BOISE, Idaho — University of Idaho Boise will reopen for in-person classes Monday, Sept. 28, to include the Idaho Water Center and the Idaho Law and Justice Learning Center.

About 400 students and 120 staff members will return for in-person classes. Like many Idaho universities, classes will transition to an online only model after Thanksgiving break.

"Both the Boise School District and Boise State University started offering some in-person classes this month and, after consulting with the Central District Health, we decided to be consistent with the community efforts and start in-person classes in Boise as well," U of I Center Executive Officer of Boise and Southwestern Idaho Chandra Zenner Ford said.

U of I's Moscow campus reopened for in-person and hybrid classes at the beginning of the semester. Community members have been asked to take precautionary measures such as wearing a face covering and social distancing.

All Moscow students were tested for COVID-19 before classes started. The campus positivity rate is currently 1.1%.

Testing will continue as it is needed in Moscow but not in Boise, as testing is limited in Ada County.

"In-person classes will only continue if we all do our part," Zenner Ford said. "The only way we are going to make this work is if all of us are vigilant. I ask our students, faculty and staff to be especially careful about our own actions and interactions outside of the classroom and place of work. Central District Health has told us this will be one of the most important factors in keeping our University of Idaho community healthy."

