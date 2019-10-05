TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Class is canceled Friday for students at Twin Falls High School after officials learned of a threat made online against the school.

The threat was posted on social media, district officials say, but specifics about what was being threatened have not been released.

Twin Falls High is the only school canceled Friday. Students at the other two high schools, as well as middle school and elementary students, will have class as normal.

Police have been notified of the threat, and are investigating. It's unclear whether the person responsible for the threat is a student, or someone outside the school.

The threat comes just days after a school shooting in Colorado that left one student dead and eight others wounded.

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.