Mask mandate for Boise schools may end before Spring Break

A special meeting is set for 2 p.m. March 7.

BOISE, Idaho — As the community spread of COVID-19 continues to drop, the Boise School District's Board of Trustees will consider removing the district's mask requirement when it meets Monday afternoon in a special meeting.

The CDC on Thursday, March 3, moved Ada County to the Yellow -- or medium -- category regarding community spread of the virus that, for the past two years, has led to illness and restrictions impacting schools and just about every other aspect of society.

In light of that CDC determination, the City of Boise has already announced that it is removing mask requirements for city buildings and lifting physical distancing requirements and limits on crowd sizes at city-sponsored or city-approved events.

The Boise School Board in mid-February voted to make masks optional starting March 28, after spring break.

The board will consider removing its mask requirement three weeks ahead of that timetable based on the following trends:

The rate of hospital admissions has dropped to 7.4 per 100,000.

The spread of infectious disease has also dropped in Boise schools in recent weeks; the week of January 17-23, Boise schools had 952 positive cases and 529 quarantines. This week, February 28-March 4, there have been just 13 positive cases and no quarantines.

Employee and student absenteeism has dropped. The overall fill rate in January was 61%; for February, the rate incnreased to 74%.

The Boise School District also notes input from health care professionals and the change in guidance from the CDC as of Feb. 25.

The board is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Monday, March 7. It will be held virtually. The board is accepting written comments until 8 a.m. Monday, but will nt take public testimony during the meeting. More information about the meeting, and link to an online comment form, are on the board meeting's agenda page.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus