Watch: 62-year-old man charged for the 1982 murder of a Nampa 9-year-old girl

Authorities in Canyon County announced they have charged a man for the unsolved murder of a Nampa child in 1982.

NAMPA, Idaho — Authorities in Canyon County announced on Monday that they have charged a 62-year-old man for the unsolved murder of a Nampa child in 1982.

It has been more than 38 years since 9-year-old Daralyn Johnson vanished while walking to school at Lincoln Elementary. Extensive searches for the missing girl ended in a tragedy three days later, when fishermen found her body next to the Snake River. Her cause of death was ruled as a drowning but she was raped and suffered blunt-force trauma before her murder.

In Monday's press conference, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue and Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor announced that they have charged 62-year-old David Allen Dalrymple for the young girl's murder.

Law enforcement officials said the sheriff's office is holding off on serving the warrant until late summer since he is already serving time at the Idaho State Correctional Institution for a crime that he committed in 2004. Dalrymple is currently serving 20 years to life in prison for lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. He was also convicted of kidnapping, sexual abuse of a minor and second degree of kidnapping.

Sheriff Kieran Donahue said investigators found two other young girls between the ages of nine and 11 who were possibly abused by Dalrywmple.

"During our investigation, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office have located two other victims of similar age to Daralyn, who never reported to law enforcement to being sexually abused by David Dalrymple," Sheriff Donahue said. "We are asking the public, we are imploring the public if you have any information on those cases or on this current case to please come forward and contact my office, or as Brian said, the Crime Stoppers."

Officials did not take any questions at the end of the press conference because of it being an ongoing investigation.

Investigators in 1982 ultimately zeroed in on a man named Charles Fain as the primary suspect in Daralyn's murder. Fain owned a vehicle matching the description of a "suspicious vehicle" other children had reported seeing near where Daralyn disappeared.

Fain was ultimately convicted of her murder, and sentenced to death. He spent 18 years on Idaho's death row before DNA evidence proved he could not have been the girl's killer.

Fain was released from prison and exonerated in 2001. He has gone on to advocate for people who were wrongfully convicted of crimes they did not commit.

Even after Fain's release, investigators were unable to find the real killer until May 2020.

Dalrymple's arrest now gives the family of Daralyn some closure, Sheriff Donahue said.