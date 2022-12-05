Latest Info | Moscow PD says U of I murder victim's stalker claims stem from encounter at business

In their latest update, police revealed information about an encounter Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims, had at a local business in mid-October.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022.

In their latest update, police revealed information about an encounter Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims, had at a local business in mid-October. Police said this encounter may be related to references Kaylee made to friends and family about having a stalker.

According to investigators, two men were seen inside a local business in mid-October. The two men parted ways and one man appeared to follow Kaylee inside the business and outside as she walked to her car. Police said the man turned away and did not appear to make any contact with her.

Detectives contacted both men and learned they were "attempting to meet women at the business." Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking.

Police said there is no evidence to suggest the two men were involved in the murders.

Moscow Police also released the following information:

Detectives continue investigating what occurred from approximately 9 p.m. on November 12th to 1:45 a.m. on November 13th, when Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were believed to be at the Sigma Chi house on the University of Idaho Campus at 735 Nez Perce Drive. Any interactions, contacts, direction and method of travel, or anything abnormal could add context to what occurred.



Detectives continue processing and working through more than 2,645 emailed tips, 2,770 phone tips, and 1,084 digital media submissions. We believe someone has information that will add context to the picture investigators are creating of what occurred that evening. Our focus is the investigation, not the activities. Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders.

Investigators continue looking into information about Kaylee having a stalker. Information about a potential stalker or unusual occurrences should go through the Tip Line.

There have been numerous requests about the dog found at the residence on the morning of November 13th. Arriving officers entered the residence and found the deceased victims. During the search of the home, a dog was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed. Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene. The dog was taken to Animal Services and released to a responsible person. While the dog was in the house when officers arrived, it has not been determined where the dog was physically located when the murders took place.

Detectives are looking for additional context to the events and people involved in these murders. To assist with the investigation, information can be submitted through the following tip lines:

Police said they will continue to release information that does not hinder the ongoing investigation into the murders. At this time, there is still no suspect.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.