MIDDLETON -- One person was arrested after a shooting in Middleton Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. on West Second Street, a residential area near Greater Park.

The extent of the gunshot victim's injuries was not immediately available. The shooter was taken into custody by law enforcement, according to Canyon County Dispatch.

The suspect's name has not yet been released. KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

