STAR, Idaho — The Star Middle School principal was arrested on felony charges of injury to a child in Canyon County on Thursday.

According to Eric Exline, a spokesperson for the West Ada School District, Tony Nelson turned himself in on Thursday.

Tony Nelson is placed on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation, Exline said.

No further details on the investigation or on what prompted the charges have been released by the West Ada School District or by any law enforcement agencies.