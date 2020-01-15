MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Elmore County Sheriff's office is looking for whoever stole a large amount of copper electrical wire over the weekend.

The valuable wire was taken from a pump station which services one of the county's larger farming operations. The crime was reported to authorities as vandalism on Saturday.

Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that "damages are reported in excess of $100,000."

Detectives are following several leads, Hollinshead said, and the theft may be connected to other similar cases in the area.

The sheriff urged the county's residents, "if you see something, say something."

Anyone with information on the crime should call the Elmore County Sheriff's Office at 208-587-2121.

RELATED: Lead, copper found in pipes of historic Moscow building

RELATED: Boise Police recover $14,000 worth of tools stolen from Home Depot

Watch more Crime:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist: