Sandpoint man faces federal charges in connection to US Capitol riots

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A Sandpoint man was arrested Friday morning for his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, according to FBI Spokesperson Sandra Baker.

In a press release, Baker said Mike Pope of Sandpoint, Idaho was arrested on a warrant issued by the United States Court of District Columbia. Pope surrendered to FBI agents and was taken into custody without incident, Baker said.

Pope was arrested on federal charges including obstructing or impeding any official proceeding, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a capitol building, impeding passage through the capitol grounds or buildings and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

The FBI also arrested Mike’s brother, William Pope of Topeka, Kansas, on the same charges, according to Baker.

Mike Pope will make his first court appearance at the U.S. District Court in Boise at 3 p.m.

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers were trying to confirm the electoral college certifications, making Democrat Joe Biden the presidential election winner.

The mob took over the presiding officer’s chair in the Senate, the offices of the House speaker and the Senate dais. They mocked its leaders, posing for photos in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one with his feet propped on a desk in her office, another sitting in the same seat Vice President Mike Pence had occupied only moments before during the proceedings to certify the Electoral College vote.