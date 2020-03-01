NAMPA, Idaho — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg at a Nampa home Thursday afternoon, and one person has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

Nampa police officers were called to the home on East Park Ridge Drive at 5:13 p.m. for a report of a shooting. At the home they found the teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in his leg.

At this point, there is no word on the teen's condition.

Police say the shooter had fled the scene in a vehicle but was apprehended a short time later in Caldwell. That person was being questioned by police late Thursday.

Crime scene investigators were still processing the scene and doing further interviews to continue piecing together the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection the crime.

The home where the shooting happened is across the street from Park Ridge Elementary School.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Nampa Police Sgt. Rodgers at (208) 475-5714.

