BOISE -- One man was hospitalized after a stabbing in downtown Boise early Thursday morning.

The attack happened at 12:46 a.m. at 9th and Main streets. Police say the stabbing happened after the victim got into an argument with two people in a silver Kia.

According to dispatchers, the injured man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The stab wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived, and remain on the loose. Boise Police say they do not have a description of either suspect.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

Note: Although Ada County Dispatch says the site of the stabbing was outside Fatty's Bar, Boise Police later said it happened on 9th Street.

