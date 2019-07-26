BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are looking for a man they say stole several large landscaping rocks worth over $500 from a downtown business.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at a business near the intersection of Main and Fourth streets.

The man is described as being between 5'10" and 6'1" tall and weighing around 210 pounds.

He is believed to be between 45 and 55 years old.

The suspect was seen driving away in a gray or green four-door SUV, possibly a Land Rover.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.