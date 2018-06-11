MERIDIAN -- Police are searching for a man accused of trying to steal from a toy store in Meridian.
The incident happened at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday at Time Zone Toys on Fairview Avenue.
According to investigators, the suspect came into the store and attempted to take about $100 worth of toys.
The store's owner confronted the man, and a fight broke out. The suspect then got into a car and a woman drove him away from the scene.
The man did not get away with any toys, police say.
The suspect is described as a white man standing about 6'0. He had a mustache and was wearing a blue shirt and gray sweatpants.
The woman in the car was white, blonde, heavyset and about 5'0", police say. The pair were in a red Honda CRV.
Meridian Police say they are investigating the crime as an attempted robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Meridian Police at 208-888-6678.