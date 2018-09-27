MERIDIAN -- Police are searching through fields for a suspect after a car chase came to an end south of Boise Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the pursuit started in Meridian and continued until the suspect got out of his car and ran away. Police are currently converged on Kuna Mora Road near Cole Road, near CS Beef Packers.

The suspect, who has not been identified, rammed his vehicle into two separate police cars during the chase, according to authorities. No officers were injured.

Manhunt underway south of Boise

The suspect is currently on foot, police say. Boise Police are using a drone to search for him from the air.

Multiple agencies, including Idaho State Police, Boise Police, and Meridian Police are on scene, and a SWAT team is mobilizing. An ambulance has also responded to the scene.

Lanes are blocked in the area.

It's unclear what originally prompted the chase, or where in Meridian it began. KTVB has a crew on scene, check back for updates.

