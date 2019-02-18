MERIDIAN, Idaho — Police are negotiating with a suspect south of Kuna, off of Swan Falls Road, following an aggravated battery of a woman that had a no-contact order against him.

The 53-year-old suspect forced his way into the woman's home on South Meridian Road and threatened her with a handgun, police say.

The battery occurred around 3 p.m., according to Ada County Dispatch.

Following a fight, the man fled the scene and police found him south of Kuna in the desert, according to Meridian Police.

Ada County Metro SWAT Team, Meridian Police and the Ada County Sheriffs are also on scene and negotiating with the suspect.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is available. KTVB is sending a crew to the scene.