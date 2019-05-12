GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A Garden City man has been arrested on a charge of felony aggravated assault after police say he fired a gun during a domestic violence incident Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were responding to report of domestic violence at a home near the intersection of East 43rd and Ray streets at about 4:30 p.m. when they saw a woman running from the home and a man armed with a handgun.

The man, identified as 60-year-old Dwight J. Murphy, fired a shot from a gun just as officers arrived, police said.

The woman was not injured, and Murphy was arrested in the driveway of the home.

Investigators say they found evidence that a single shot was fired from the gun.

Murphy is due to make his first court appearance on the aggravated assault charge Thursday afternoon.

