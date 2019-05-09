BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is facing a felony charge after a fight in downtown police say ended with a vehicle crashing into a fence and the driver throwing punches.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of 8th Street.

Police say the suspect, 27-year-old Billy Perez Sanchez, drove in the direction of three people, ultimately hitting a fence and driving up onto the lawn. Sanchez then punched one of the victims, investigators say, before driving away.

Officers spoke with witnesses, and pulled Sanchez over several blocks away at 7th and Union streets. After an investigation, he was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

Sanchez is currently being held on a $50,000 bond, and has been ordered to have no contact with the victims. He is due back in court Sept. 13.

