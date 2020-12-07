Police arrest man who shot two people outside a bar in Coeur d'Alene

Two victims were injured after a man reportedly started shooting at several people following an argument, according to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A suspect is in custody after a reported shooting at the Iron Horse Bar in Coeur d'Alene Saturday night, according to CDA police.

According to CDA police, the suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Austin L. Sherper, from Whitefish, Montana. Sherper was transported to the Kootenai County Jail and booked for two counts of Aggravated Assault.

Police said the man was involved in an argument with several people in the alley and mentioned he had a gun. A short time later, the suspect fired several rounds at people standing near the back entrance of the Iron Horse.

CDA police said the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

According to the press release from the CDA Police Department, witnesses helped identity and location of the suspect. Officers were able to locate the suspect’s truck at a residence in the 400 block of E Foster Ave. A perimeter was set up and SWAT officers were called to the scene.

After several hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody and will likely face additional criminal charges, according to CDA police.