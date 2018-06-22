CALDWELL -- Two men are behind bars after police say they aimed a handgun at another driver, then led officers on a chase in Caldwell Thursday afternoon.

Police were called out at 4:50 p.m. after a 25-year-old woman called 911, saying two men in a purple car had pointed a gun at her after a dispute in traffic.

Officers found the car parked near the area of South 7th Avenue and Grant Street, but when they tried to make contact with the people inside, the car sped away. Police chased the vehicle until a short time later, when the driver lost control and hit a curb around 6th Avenue and Filmore.

At that point, police say, the two men jumped out of the car and took off running. The man who had been in the passenger seat was still carrying the handgun.

Officers were able to contain the suspects within a one block radius and asked residents to stay inside their homes. During a search of the area, the men - identified as 18-year-old Daniel Madrid and 18-year-old Jacob Sifuentes - were discovered hiding in an outbuilding in the 500 block of Everett Street.

A stolen, loaded handgun was found in the weeds at a home next to where Madrid and Sifuentes were hiding.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail. Madrid is charged with grand theft by possession (firearm), aggravated assault, malicious injury to property and resisting arrest. Sifuentes was charged with felony eluding a peace officer, aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

More charges may be pending in the case, police say. No one was injured, and only minor property damage was reported.

