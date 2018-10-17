BOISE — Seventy-one Idaho peace officers have lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, a parole hearing was held for a man who took one of those lives.

James Robert “Bobby” Lee Moore was 14 years old when he shot and killed New Plymouth Police Officer Ronald Feldner in 1994.

Officer Feldner was investigating a suspicious vehicle at New Plymouth High School when he was killed.

About 40 people, including Boise Police officers showed support for the Feldners on Tuesday as Moore faced the parole board for the first time since he was convicted.

Some people even held signs that read, "back the blue" and "police lives matter.”

"There were four of us brothers and all of a sudden in the blink of an eye, we're growing up without a dad,” Boise Police Officer Chance Felder said.

He followed in his father’s footsteps and says the pain is still as unbearable as it was all of those years ago.

“The debt that he owes to this family, the debt that he owes to us, there is no way that he can ever repay it.”

No cameras were allowed in the parole hearing, but both the victim's family and Moore’s supporters spoke out in court.

“It just wouldn’t be fair that he gets to come out and start over, because I don’t get to start over,” Officer Feldner said. “We got the hand that we got dealt and we have to deal with that.”

Scott Malone is a religious services volunteer and has known Moore for a year.

He didn't want to talk on camera, but told KTVB Moore is a changed person and has done everything he has been asked to do while serving time.

Moore also spoke during the hearing, apologizing to the family and saying "I am someone who did something at one point in my life that I can’t undo.”

After about 90 minutes, the board denied Moore’s request for parole but said they would see him again in three years.

“We didn’t know how this was going to turn out, but I think this was as good as anyone could've hoped for,” Officer Feldner said.

