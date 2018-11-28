BOISE — A substitute teacher and coach with the Parma School District is in the Canyon County Jail on a charge of sexual battery of a minor child by solicitation.

According to court documents, Jeffrey Ward had an inappropriate conversation with a female student on Sept. 13, 2018, that led to him being charged.

Ward was interviewed by a detective with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. Ward admitted he was alone with the girl in a classroom and they engaged in a conversation about body piercings. Ward said he had several piercings down below and nodded toward his groin. Several hours later he sent the girl a text asking “Do you want to see my piercings?” Shortly afterward, he sent a text message of two piercings in the groin area.

According to the detective, the photo made the girl uncomfortable and a police report was filed.

The victim moved to Parma with her family in the spring of 2018. She had minimal contact with Ward until the fall of the 2018 school year.

The detective said in the probable cause affidavit that he interviewed Ward on two separate occasions. He was cooperative and admitted to having the conversation about piercings and sending the photo of his body piercings to the girl. Ward admitted he should not have sent the photo and questioned his behavior by asking himself,” What are you thinking?”

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and served on Ward. The warrant included obtaining photos of Ward’s genitals and seizing jewelry from his piercings.

A judge has set Ward’s bond at $250,000. He will be back in court on Nov. 30 for a bond reduction hearing.

