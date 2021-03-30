3rd Oregon man arrested in attack on US Capitol

Federal prosecutors have charged Richard Harris with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstruction; and entering and remaining in a restricted building.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Court records show an Oregon man was arrested in Florida on criminal charges tied to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a grand jury indicted Richard Harris and federal law enforcement officers took him into custody March 18. Jail records show Harris is being held at the Broward County Jail without bail in the custody of the U.S. Marshals. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.

On Friday, a federal judge ordered Harris detained until trial.