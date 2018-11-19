MERIDIAN — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Meridian this afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police Sgt. Kirk Grothaus, a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of W. Waltman Lane and Meridian Road.

Grothaus says the suspect tried to elude the officer and fled to the end of a dead end street. It was there that a physical altercation between the trooper and the suspect occurred. The trooper discharged his duty weapon, striking the man.

The trooper then performed life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene.

The investigation has been turned over to the Critical Incident Task Force, which is being led by the Boise Police Department.

That area is a mix of industrial and residential buildings. The scene is north of the interstate in Meridian, west of Meridian Road.

© 2018 KTVB