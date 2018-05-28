NAMPA-- Nampa Police are investigating two separate incidents of shots fired in the city Sunday night and early Monday morning that damaged homes and cars.

In a news release, Nampa Police said the first shooting happened at 10:15 Sunday night in the 1800 block of East Amity Avenue in Nampa.

Officers found a home and an unoccupied car apparently damaged by gunfire.

They found numerous casings and bullet holes at the scene.

Nobody in the home was hurt.

The second incident was reported at about 12:15 Monday morning in the 11000 block of West Bodie River Loop in Nampa.

Officers there found two homes and another unoccupied vehicle damaged by gunfire.

No one in either of those homes was injured.

Police say it is unknown at this time if the two shootings are related. Both are still under investigation.

If you have information about either of these incidents, contact Nampa Police Department Dispatch at 208-465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS

© 2018 KTVB