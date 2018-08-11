MOUNTAIN HOME — A 29-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies after investigators say child pornography found on his cell phone led to a local victim.

Mountain Home Police began an investigation on Oct. 24 after they received a report that Abner Mizael Gomez Montepeque was in possession of child pornography. Police say they found photos and videos of at least one child victim on Montepeque's cell phone.

Montepeque was arrested and booked on five felony counts of possession of exploitative material of a child.

Investigators say they were able to identify a child in the photos on Montepeque's phone, and days later, he was charged with three additional felony counts of rape of a minor child.

Montepeque remains in the Elmore County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is due back in court on Nov. 13.

According to police, the victim and the victim's family are receiving "appropriate professional care and support needed during this extremely difficult time."

Police are working with other law enforcement agencies to make sure there are no other local victims. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call detectives at (208) 587-2101.

