Moscow murders: Tuesday marks one month since stabbing near campus

Police said rumors have had "unfortunate" impacts on those closest to Moscow. MPD Captain Roger Lanier added victims' friends have received "death threats."

Tuesday marks one month since the stabbing attack that claimed the lives of four students near campus at the University of Idaho. In its latest update, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) asked the public to "stay focused on the official facts" released by police.

In a news release Tuesday, Moscow Police said it has received tips based on "rumors and speculation," rather than official case information, due to swirling ideas surrounding the investigation.

20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead on Nov. 13. from a homicidal stabbing at a house on King Road.

In a press release video posted Tuesday, MPD Captain Roger Lanier reflected on the events of Sunday, Nov. 13, and his reaction to the first reports of what happened on King Road.

"It was hard … It took me a second. I really had to think about what I had just heard. Four murders in Moscow, Idaho, is so out of character," Lanier said. "Once I got over the initial shock, I knew I was coming to the station. So, I drove in and everybody just kind of fell into a role. That was a all-hands-on-deck moment. It became fairly apparent when I got to the scene that we were going to need resources outside of just what the Moscow Police Department could provide."

Lanier said the conflicting information has had an "unfortunate" impact on the victims' families, students at the University of Idaho and friends of the four killed one month ago. Lanier said some of the victims' friends have received "death threats."

On Monday, Lanier also said based on some new tips, Moscow Police have been re-interviewing people apart of the case in order to clarify some of the information police have been receiving.

Many videos have been submitted to the FBI digital tipline, Lanier said, including videos from gas stations and the area around King Road. Lanier called the massive amount of tips "a daunting task" that police have many analysts to handle.

"We've been trying to use those videos to garner new information," Lanier said. "There is hours and hours of video."

Police are also interested in a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate. Lanier said that they believe the car was in the area at the time of the murders and the occupant(s) of the car may have seen something. MPD is looking to speak with whoever was in the car that night.

Police are also withholding information they have in order to refrain from compromising the investigation, Lanier said.

"We are keeping that information safe," Lanier said. "We owe that to the families and we owe that to the victims. We want more than just an arrest. We want a conviction."

Lanier warns people in the video to stay away from propagating rumors and information that has not been confirmed by police.

"It is very very frustrating for investigators, it makes it hard to stay on track," Lanier said.

Police are still accepting tips through their tip line and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

"Anything could break this open for us," Lanier said.

There is still no suspect.

The following resources are committed to the investiation:

Moscow Police Department:

Six detectives

Five support Staff

Communications Team

Federal Bureau of Investigation:

46 investigators in Moscow and located throughout the United States

Two Behavior Analysis Unit investigators

Idaho State Police:

13 investigators in Moscow

15 uniformed troopers assisting with community patrols

ISP Forensics Services

