MERIDIAN — An 18-year-old Meridian man is in jail after trying to flee police near downtown Meridian Friday evening.

A Meridian police officer attempted to stop Payton Wasson who was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant around 5 p.m. Friday.

But Wasson, who had three 15-year-olds in the vehicle with him, took off.

The officer attempted a PIT maneuver on Wasson’s vehicle, but he managed to regain control of the vehicle and continued to flee.

Wasson then rammed a vehicle stopped at a traffic signal at the intersection of Meridian Road and Cherry Lane. Officers were able to pin his vehicle but Wasson fled on foot. He eventually climbed on top of the roof of a home. That’s where officers got him down and took him into custody.

Wasson was booked into the Ada County Jail on the following charges: two failure-to-appear warrants; three counts of felony injury to a child; felony eluding a police officer; misdemeanor hit and run; misdemeanor failure to purchase a driver’s license; misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer; and misdemeanor reckless driving.

Police say Wasson had fled officers two days ago, which led to some of the charges he now faces.

