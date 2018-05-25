PORTLAND, Ore. – A man inside the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured three women in downtown Portland was taken into custody by police Friday afternoon.

The incident unfolded on live television. Sky 8 was over the scene as officers took a man into custody near Northeast Glisan Street and 16th Avenue. The man appeared to be older with a heavy build and gray hair.

The crash left three women injured on a sidewalk near the Portland State University campus Friday morning. Two of the women suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash near Southwest 6th Avenue and Hall Street. The other victim's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, according to Portland police. All three were rushed to Portland hospitals.

It's unclear if the crash was intentional.

In a news conference, Sgt. Chris Burley with Portland police said a fourth person may have been injured in the crash and walked away from the area. That person has not contacted police or medics.

Witnesses told KGW that the suspect drove a dark blue or purple SUV onto a sidewalk and hit at least three young women before driving away. Witnesses also said the suspect followed traffic rules, including stopping at red lights, while leaving the scene around 10 a.m.

Detectives used surveillance video from security cameras in the area to identify the suspect vehicle. Police announced they were looking for a blue 2005 Mazda Tribute with front-end damage just minutes before officers took the suspect into custody.

Photos: Three women injured in downtown Portland hit-and-run

Photos: Hit-and-run in downtown Portland This is the Starbucks at PSU campus where a man driving an SUV drove up onto the sidewalk and sped down it hitting at least 3 young women sending them to hospital. (Nina Mehlhaf/KGW) 01 / 14 This is the Starbucks at PSU campus where a man driving an SUV drove up onto the sidewalk and sped down it hitting at least 3 young women sending them to hospital. (Nina Mehlhaf/KGW) 01 / 14

Authorities said Southwest 6th Avenue will be closed for 4 to 6 hours between Harris and Montgomery streets. TriMet said MAX lines were disrupted in the area.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

© 2018 KGW