GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A suspect is in custody after an early-morning shooting in a Garden City trailer park.

Officers were called out to the area of 44th and Adams streets just before 5:30 a.m. after a witness called 911, telling dispatchers a man had been shot.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The injured man underwent surgery, and is now stable, according to police.

Witnesses told investigators that the shooter had driven away in a silver Dodge pickup truck. Garden City officers, with help from Boise Police, began searching the area, ultimately spotting the silver Dodge not far away at West 37th Street and Chinden Boulevard.

The pickup's driver, 33-year-old John Hewy Daniels of Greenleaf, was taken into custody. After an investigation, detectives were able to develop evidence that Daniels had shot the other man. He was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on one count of felony aggravated battery.

Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen praised officers in a statement released after Daniels' arrest.

"I am very proud of the rapid response and investigation into this case. This was truly a team effort involving three different law enforcement agencies (Ada County Dispatch, Garden City Police, and Boise Police) which resulted in a successful apprehension of a very dangerous suspect," Allen said. "This case began with the outstanding work of dispatchers who obtained the necessary information and broadcasted it over the radio to the responding officers. The responding officers from Boise and Garden City immediately coordinated an area search and located the suspect vehicle. The case then concluded with the detectives who responded and completed the interviews, obtained search war-rants, and gathered the evidence that supported the arrest. The residents of Garden City, Boise, and Ada County should be proud of their professional first responders.”

It's unclear what sparked the shooting, or whether the suspect or victim know each other.

Daniels is due to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.