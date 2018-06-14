GARDEN CITY -- A Nampa man is in custody after police say they caught him attempting to break into cars in a Garden City neighborhood.

The arrest of 25-year-old James Hunter Hyde followed multiple reports of vehicle and home burglaries in the area of Atwater Drive and River Beach Lane over the past week.

Garden City Police determined the burglars were targeting vehicles and homes that had been left unlocked overnight, and put together a task force to catch the suspects.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, members of the task force spotted a man in dark clothing trying to get into several vehicles parked in the neighborhood. When officers approached the man - later identified as Hyde - he took off running, according to police.

Officers chased after Hyde, catching up to him in the backyard of a nearby home. After a short struggle, he was taken into custody. Police say the suspect and one officer suffered minor injuries during the fight.

Investigators determined Hyde was already on felony probation for burglary, grand theft and drug possession. He was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail on five felony charges of attempted burglary and one misdemeanor charge of resisting and obstructing.

"This is a great example of the police department working closely with our community members to identify and combat problems," Garden City Police Lt. Tom Patterson said. "We take great pride in providing excellent S.E.R.V.I.C.E. to the members of our community. If you're going to commit crimes in Garden City, we will locate you and take you to jail."

It's not yet clear whether Hyde will also be charged in the previous car and home burglaries reported to police. He is due to appear in court Friday afternoon.

