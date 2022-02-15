Meth, heroin seized in Malheur County drug bust

Oregon State Police say they captured a wanted amphetamines dealer following a traffic stop in earlier this month.

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say they captured a wanted amphetamines dealer following a traffic stop in Malheur County earlier this month.

The arrest happened Feb. 9 in Malheur County.

According to OSP, the driver was pulled over for a cell phone violation. The suspect had a nationwide US Marshall's warrant for selling drugs, police said, and troopers observed loaded syringes inside the vehicle during the stop.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was booked into jail on the warrant. OSP obtained another warrant to search the car, and found additional drugs.

According to officials, troopers seized a loaded handgun, 645.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 104.7 grams of suspected heroin, 61 dosage units of Suboxone, about 2.3 pounds of marijuana and $4,955.

OSP says the driver is also a convicted felon. The investigation is ongoing.

