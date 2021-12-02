Isenberg originally told investigators her husband fell into Lake Coeur d'Alene, but an autopsy showed no signs of stroke or drowning.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Lori Isenberg, the North Idaho woman who was accused of killing her husband in March 2018 and dumping his body in Lake Coeur d'Alene, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday, KREM 2 news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press has confirmed.

Isenberg's case has made headlines for the last two years across the Inland Northwest. Investigators said Isenberg originally told them her husband Larry fell into the lake, but an autopsy showed no signs of stroke or drowning. It did show lethal amounts of Benadryl.

Isenberg had initially pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Court documents filed in July 2020 showed that prosecutors also believed Isenberg allegedly tried to kill her husband while in Florida. She had researched stuff such as water depths, boating accidents and rentals, according to the documents. Prosecutors believed she tried to kill him with Benadryl while in Florida as well.

Isenberg was arrested for 40 counts of forgery and a count of grand theft on Feb. 26, 2018. On March 1, 2018, Larry's body was found.

In November 2018, Isenberg pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and federal program theft. Court documents said she stole more than stole more than $500,000 from the North Idaho Coalition, which works with low-income families, while she was the executive director.

According to the Coeur d'Alene Press, Isenberg was sentenced to five years in prison on those charges.

Lori Isenberg’s trial, which has been repeatedly postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was scheduled to begin June 2, 2020, according to the Coeur d'Alene Press.