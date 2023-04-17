New Meadows double murder suspect found competent, will appear in court

KTVB obtained court records from Adams County on Monday, showing a psychologist found Hart competent in March.

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — The man accused of murdering a beloved couple in New Meadows on October 1, 2022, was found competent and will finally be in court again this week.

John Cody Hart is accused of shooting and killing Rory and Sara Mehen at the hotel they owned in New Meadows, the Hartland Inn. Investigators said he was a guest at the time.

Hart was previously found incompetent to move forward in the case against him and help in his own defense.

An Adams County judge committed him to the Idaho Security Medical Program to get treatment in December, more than two months after the Mehen's were killed.

KTVB obtained court records from Adams County on Monday, showing a psychologist found Hart competent to stand trial in March.

A judge issued an order saying Hart's competency was restored, so he was discharged from the program.

Documents show Hart is currently in the Ada County Jail and will be transported to the Adams County Jail on Wednesday morning ahead of his preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m.

Hart is also charged with another violent crime in Washington state. He was out of jail and waiting for a bed to open up at a psychiatric facility in Washington when the Mehen's were killed.

